Former Blue Valley Southwest High School trainer pleads guilty in child sex case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Blue Valley Southwest High School trainer pleaded guilty to child sex crimes Wednesday in Johnson County District Court.

Christopher Poskey, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child in a plea agreement reached with the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

The incidents occurred between March 29 and March 31, 2023, and were reported to the Olathe Police Department.

Court documents revealed Poskey consented in June 2023 to an order from the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts to have his license revoked.

Poskey no longer works for the Blue Valley School District or the University of Kansas Health System, where he worked as an athletic trainer for nine years.

No sentencing date has been set.

