Former Blue Valley Southwest trainer placed on 36 months probation after guilty pleas in child sex crimes case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Blue Valley Southwest High School trainer was placed on 36 months probation Friday after he pleaded guilty to child sex crimes earlier year in Johnson County District Court.

Christopher Poskey, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child in a plea agreement reached with the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

The incidents occurred between March 29 and March 31, 2023, and were reported to the Olathe Police Department.

Court documents revealed Poskey consented in June 2023 to an order from the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts to have his license revoked.

Poskey no longer works for the Blue Valley School District or the University of Kansas Health System, where he worked as an athletic trainer for nine years.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.