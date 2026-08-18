KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Cass County sheriff’s deputy faces multiple sexual abuse charges in Jackson County.

Michael Burke, 28, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, statutory sodomy and second-degree child molestation.

The charges allege Burke sexually abused a child younger than 12 years old.

Burke, of Independence, was charged in early August. He made his initial court appearance Monday and is due back in court Aug. 26 for a bond review hearing.

He is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Burke could face life in prison.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office told KSHB 41 that Burke resigned from his position with the department on July 7, 2025. According to a court document, the sexual abuse was reported on May 1, 2025.

In a video statement, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said, "Those we trust to keep us safe should never be the ones we need protection from."



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