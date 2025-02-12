Former Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in Georgia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested on Feb. 6 for allegedly assaulting a woman and preventing her from calling 911 in Douglasville, Georgia, according to court documents.

Toney was accused of placing his hand around the woman's throat with enough force that she couldn't breathe, leaving red marks on her neck and causing hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Court documents revealed Toney also took the woman's phone away when she attempted to dial 911 and canceled voice commands for the phone to call 911 while physically assaulting her.

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 14 at a home in Douglasville, about 37 miles west of Atlanta.

Toney faces one count of aggravated assault and one count of obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone calls.

