Former Clay County deputy indicted for sexual conduct with prisoner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Clay County deputy, indicted for sexual conduct with a prisoner, has entered a plea of not guilty Thursday.

Darreon D. Black was indicted by a grand jury and served a warrant on Wednesday.

The public was made aware of allegations of sexual assault on April 28, 2020.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after an inmate said they were assaulted inside the Clay County Jail.

A deputy was placed on leave on April 25, 2020, but the name was not released as they were not yet charged.

The probationary deputy sheriff was fired on May 6, 2020, and the investigation remained ongoing.

A case hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022.

