Former De Soto paraprofessional charged with child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A former De Soto paraprofessional is accused of having sexual relations with a high school student while she was working for the district.

Kassidy Alexander is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations.

A Johnson County District Court document revealed the alleged crimes occurred between July 25, 2023, and March 19, 2024.

Alexander was employed at Lexington Trails Middle School from 2019 until she resigned in May.

The district addressed the incident in a letter to families.

"On Tuesday, May 14, district administration learned of the alleged relationship between Alexander and a high school student," the letter said.

Alexander was suspended. However, she immediately resigned.

"The district is aware that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the matter, which asked the district to not release any information to protect the integrity of the investigation," the letter said. "The district is not privy to details of the law enforcement investigation, nor did the district have any knowledge of inappropriate behavior, however, offered its full cooperation to law enforcement."

Alexander was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center Wednesday and remained in custody on a $75,000 bond.

