Former Doniphan County sheriff's deputy arrested in connection to rape, aggravated domestic battery incidents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old former Kansas sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple incidents over the course of four years.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents took Nathaniel Keller, of Troy, into custody after conducting a search warrant at a residence in Troy, according to a news release.

Keller, a sheriff's deputy in Doniphan County, was arrested for “rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017. He was also arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2021,” the release stated.

Formal charges have yet to be filed.

There is no additional information at this time.

