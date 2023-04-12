Former Grain Valley police officer faces felony charges for alleged sex acts with minor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Grain Valley police officer faces nine felony charges for alleged sex crimes involving a minor, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

August P. Gildehaus, 27, has been charged with first degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second degree statutory sodomy and three counts of statutory rape.

On March 5, Grain Valley police responded to a report of a missing juvenile. The minor, under the age of 17, returned home and reported sexual activity with adult men to their parents, including a police officer.

The victim identified Gildehaus to detectives on the Grain Valley Facebook Page and through sharing other "identifying details" in an interview.

Detectives also reviewed the juvenile's diary and social media for evidence of the allegations.

Court records show that on the following day, the Grain Valley Police Department asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate allegations that Gildehaus engaged in sexual acts with a minor between 2022 and early 2023.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the case.

