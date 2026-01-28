Former Grain Valley police officer sentenced to 20 years in prison in child sex crimes case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge Wednesday sentenced a former Grain Valley police officer to 20 years in prison in a child sex crimes case.

August P. Gildehaus, 30, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2023 on three child sex crimes charges involving a 15-year-old in 2022 and 2023.

Gildehaus was working as a police officer in Grain Valley when the crimes took place.

Court documents in the case detailed how Gildehaus met the victim on an online social media platform to arrange in-person visits to engage on illicit sexual activity. One of the visits took place in a middle school parking lot.

Gildehaus pleaded guilty to the federal charges in February 2025.

Following release from prison, Gildehaus is required to be under supervised release for life and must register as a sex offender.

