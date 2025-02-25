Former Grain Valley police officer pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Grain Valley police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for enticing a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity and production of child pornography.

August Gildehaus, 28, was serving as a police officer in Grain Valley when he used a social media platform to meet the victim.

Gildehaus met up with the teen five times between August 2022 and January 2023 to engage in illicit sexual activity. One of the places the two met was the parking lot of a middle school.

Gildehaus, of Blue Springs, admitted Tuesday that he recorded videos of their meetings.

A federal judge ordered a presentencing report, after which a sentencing date will be set. Gildehaus faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.

