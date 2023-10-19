Former Grain Valley police officer arrested, indicted for alleged child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Grain Valley police officer was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on three charges relating to child sex crimes.

August Price Gildehaus, 27, was arrested on. the three-count indictment, which was unsealed and made public Thursday. Gildehaus made his first court appearance, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Gildehaus is charged with one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity between Aug. 1, 2022, and March 6, 2023; one count of producing child pornography on Aug. 19, 2022; and one count of attempting to distribute child pornography on Sept. 6, 2022.

He was actively working as a police officer with the Grain Valley Police Department at the time of these alleged offenses, per a press release.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office initially charged Gildehaus in April, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly is now prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Grain Valley Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

