Former Greenwood police chief found guilty of felony domestic assault of his ex-wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County jury found former Greenwood, Missouri, Chief of Police Greg Hallgrimson guilty Tuesday in the 2020 felony domestic assault of his ex-wife.

The jury returned the verdict after deliberating less than two hours, according to court records.

"There are many reasons a victim may delay reporting domestic abuse to authorities," Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said in a statement after the verdict. "This case demonstrates that delayed disclosure is not a bar to justice. If someone is a victim of domestic abuse in Clay County, our office will do everything in its power to help them obtain justice. This verdict sends a clear message that Clay County will hold the perpetrators of abuse accountable no matter who they are without fear or favor."

Hallgrimson was given until Sept. 11 to file a motion for a new trial.

A potential sentencing hearing was set for Oct. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in the Clay County Courthouse.

Hallgrimson's bond was set at $1.5 million.

This was not the first time Hallgrimson had been in trouble for being physically violent with someone.

A federal grand jury indicted Hallgrimson in November 2019 for assaulting a handcuffed man, according to a report at the time from KSHB 41.

Hallgrimson and another officer rescued a baby from a pond in December 2018 and saved the child's life.

The baby's father, who put his child in the water, was handcuffed when Hallgrimson allegedly grabbed the father by the neck, threw him to the ground and punched him.

Hallgrimson resigned from the Greenwood Police Department in June 2019.

He was sentenced to five years probation in that assault.

