Former Johnson County court employee agrees to pay back over $1M in embezzling scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who worked at the Johnson County District Court will spend 30 months in federal prison and pay restitution of more than $1 million dollars she stole from the court.

Dawna Kellogg, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.

Kellogg, whose legal name at the time the crimes began was Dawna Brandt, must pay a total of $1,135,988.13 to the Johnson County District Court.

That includes over $350,000 she stole from 2007 through 2009 and $776,691.50 she illegally took from 2010 to June 2017, according to a court document.

She also must pay the IRS nearly $100,000 and the State of Kansas $20,893 on the false tax return charge.

"Dawna Kellogg will be making amends for her crime against the Johnson County District Court for the rest of her life,'' according to a sentencing memorandum. "That is how long it will take to chip away at the mountain of loss she created when she decided to steal from her employer. "

