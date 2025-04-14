Former Johnson County, Kansas, government employee charged with child sex abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Johnson County, Kansas, technical support analyst has been charged with child sex abuse crimes.

On Friday, Christopher Wehunt, 41, was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of media of child sexual abuse.

Wehunt made his video arraignment Monday in front of a Johnson County judge. He remained in custody Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents filed in support of the charges revealed the alleged crimes took place between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11, 2024.

A Johnson County government spokesperson said Wehunt worked in the Department of Emergency Services/Emergency Communications Center from Jan. 16, 2015, through Oct. 21, 2024.

