Former Johnson County sheriff's deputy charged with rape, aggravated sodomy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy was charged Thursday with rape and aggravated sodomy.

The incident occurred on May 1, 2020, while Chad Edward Jennings was still an employee of the sheriff’s office.

As of June 26, 2020, Jennings was no longer an employee of the department. However, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office declined to clarify Thursday night whether he was terminated or voluntarily left at that time.

News of the charges came as an immense relief to the woman who accused Jennings of rape.

The 41 Action News I-Team has been speaking with her and gathering information about this case for the past nine months.

She first reported the rape to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in May 2020, and the case file went to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office in early June 2020. The Olathe Police Department conducted the investigation.

Jennings’ accuser told the I-Team she heard nothing from the DA’s office after the file was turned over last June.

Nearly one year later, the 41 Action News I-Team reached out to the DA's office.

These charges come two weeks after the I-Team first made contact.

Jennings' accuser wanted to share her story to help other women.

“I knew it was going to be, 'He said, she said,’ but I felt strongly a report needed to be made,” she said, “Because sexual predators will repeat their crime, and I wanted a report there in case this ever happened to another individual.”

Jennings is being held at the Johnson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

