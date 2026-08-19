Former Kansas City-area teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to multiple child pornography charges stemming from his time as an employee for two Kansas City-area school districts.

Dennis Adlai Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, per a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

The offenses involved 12 minor victims and allegedly happened between August 2022 and August 2025.

Hernandez was an employee for the North Kansas City School District and then served as a first grade teacher for the Independence School District, according to KSHB 41 News’ previous coverage.

Court documents revealed that Google noticed photos potentially containing child sexual abuse material uploaded to an account. After review by Google, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was alerted — federal investigators were then notified.

During the investigation, Hernandez admitted to filming minor victims "in his care at multiple local elementary schools and locker rooms for the past few years,” a court document said.

Hernandez could face up to 30 years without parole for each of the 11 counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, and up to 20 years without parole each on the transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography charges as laid out by federal statutes, according to a press release.

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