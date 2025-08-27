NKC Schools: Teacher charged with child pornography taught at 21 elementary schools in the district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District revealed Wednesday that a teacher who is facing multiple counts of child pornography charges taught at 21 elementary schools in the district.

Dennis Hernandez served as a substitute for School Age Child Care, the district's before and after-school care program commonly known as Adventure Club, at all 21 of the elementary schools.

He was also a substitute paraprofessional at multiple elementary schools, including Crestview Elementary, Fox Hill Elementary, Maplewood Elementary, Nashua Elementary, and Winnwood Elementary.

The school district's website also shows that Hernandez taught at the Early Education Center and at the Gateway and Eastgate 6th Grade Centers.

"As educators, we are appalled by these incidents and are working tirelessly to provide answers, accountability, and a path forward for families," the district wrote in a statement Wednesday.

NKC Schools also provided answers to common questions and the FBI's online reporting page and their hotline (1800-CALL-FBI) for anyone who would like to submit tips or information.

Hernandez was charged with transportation of child pornography, production and attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography after his arrest on Aug. 20.

Hernandez, who was a first-grade teacher at Fairmount Elementary School in Independence, admitted to recording minor victims who were "in his care at multiple local elementary schools and locker rooms for the past few years," during an interview with detectives.

An Independence School District spokesperson confirmed that the district was aware one of its employees was under a federal investigation, but did not name the employee or their role at the time.

The district followed up with a statement to families, which read, in part, "The Independence School District is deeply disturbed by the charges filed today by the Office of the U.S. Attorney. Crimes of this nature are abhorrent and stand in direct opposition to everything we value as a district."

According to the district, Hernandez taught for two days before they learned of the investigation.

"We remain committed to fostering a respectful and supportive learning environment for all students and staff," the district said in a notification to families. "Thank you for your continued understanding and partnership as we work together to ensure a positive and successful school year."

—

