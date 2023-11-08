Former Kansas City bank manager admits to accepting Chiefs tickets, SUV in PPP loans fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former bank manager in Kansas City, Missouri, admitted to accepting Kansas City Chiefs playoff tickets and a Chevrolet Tahoe while facilitating a COVID-19 fraud scheme.

Anthony Omar Brockman, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of write fraud, one count of receiving gifts and one count of money laundering.

According to court documents, Brockman conspired with Tod Ray Keilholz, who owns several businesses in Jefferson City, in the scheme.

Brockman was the branch manager of Truman Hospital located in KCMO until the pandemic caused the branch to close.

He was later hired to work for US Bank's Paycheck Protection Program from April 12, 2020, to July 19, 2020.

Brockman admitted to helping Keilholz secure PPP loans for his four businesses.

On Nov. 4, 2022, Keilholz used the money he secured from the loans to buy Brockman a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Brockman also admitted he received tickets to the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills that took place on Jan. 24, 2021.

He also received $11,040 in fraudulent unemployment from March 27, 2020, to Nov. 4, 2021, while he was working for US Bank.

Though he was working for the, he claimed he was unemployed for 11 weeks and applied for the benefits.

Brockman must pay the government nearly $85,000 as part of a plea deal he took.

He's facing up to 70 years in federal prison without parole and will be sentenced at a later date.

