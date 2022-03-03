Former Kansas City mail carrier admits to stealing hundreds of sports cards worth nearly $40K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service admitted to stealing baseball cards worth nearly $40,000 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of mail theft.

Robinson admitted to stealing 94 sports trading cards valued at $39,994. He also admitted to stealing other items too.

In June 2021, a customer reported that he mailed a Kevin Durant basketball card worth $1,925 to a customer in KCMO, but it never arrived.

The customer provided tracking and serial numbers for additional items that has been mailed but were missing.

Surveillance captured Robinson in his USPS uniform at a sports memorabilia store in Gladstone attempting to sell the cards.

Robinson later admitted to investigators that he stole the cards and even taking mail home to destroy it.

Investigators searched his home and found 440 pieces of mail and another trading card.

Robinson is facing up to five years in federal prison without parole.

He will be sentenced at a future date.

