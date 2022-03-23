Former Kansas City, Missouri, man faces child pornography charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man, who currently lives in Springfield, is facing child pornography charges that were investigated while he lived in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shaun Walker, 39, "has been charged in federal court after child pornography was found on the cell phone he carried into a secure area at the U.S. Department of Energy national security campus in Kansas City, Mo," according to the release.

He faces one count of distributing child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

The materials in question were allegedly found on Walker's phone while he was employed by Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technology, which is contracted by the Nuclear National Security Administration.

He then accidentally brought his personal cell phone into a secure area of the U.S. Department of Energy, according to an affidavit. He self-reported the violation and gave consent for security personnel to review his phone.

"During the review, the affidavit says, a security officer observed numerous images and videos depicting child pornography," according to the release. "Walker’s phone was seized in order to conduct a forensic examination."

Investigators then allegedly found more child pornography materials on his phone and WhatsApp.

Walker was arrested on March 21 and will remain in federal custody until his detention hearing on March 24.

