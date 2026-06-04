Former Kansas City nonprofit CEO now faces 1st-degree murder charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former CEO of a Kansas City-based nonprofit now faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the 2023 death of Todd Tillman .

In August 2023, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Na’im Al-Amin , who was CEO of SWAGG Inc., with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Tillman on July 14, 2023, in the 1300 block of East 81st Terrace.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced that a Jackson County grand jury upgraded the charges to first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Evidence presented to the grand jury included surveillance video that allegedly shows Al-Amin brandishing a firearm as he drove along the home before opening fire.

Al-Amin allegedly forced a witness at gunpoint to drive him to the shooting scene, and later forced the witness to drive him away from the scene and down to the Kansas City Riverfront, forcing them to dispose of their phones and the firearm used in the crime.

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