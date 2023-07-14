Police launch homicide investigation after man found dead in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after emergency crews found a man dead Friday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of East 81st Terrace to investigate reports of someone laying on the ground, according to KCPD

Arriving officers determined that the man was dead, though there was no information about the cause of the death.

It is being investigated as a homicide.

The man's death marks the 108th homicide in KCMO in 2023, which is on pace to record its deadliest year in history.

There had been 101 homicides though the morning of July 14 in 2020, when KCMO set a record with 179 homicides.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

