Former Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese priest sued for child abuse dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former priest who was a member of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese and named in lawsuits related to child abuse has died.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed that Thomas Reardon died on Sunday.

Reardon, 81, was found dead at the Brookdale Wornall Place facility. At this time, KCPD said there is no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

BishopAccountability.org, an online collection of information about Catholic clergy abuses, reported that Reardon was named in 20 lawsuits related to child abuse .

In 2020, an investigation by the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese found that sexual abuse allegations against Reardon, which occured in 1972, were credible.

In that case, the abuse occurred at Camp Little Flower, a diocesan camp for children ages 7-12. Reardon was the camp director at the time.

In 2018, another man also accused Reardon of sexual assaulting him in 1978.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .