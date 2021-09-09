Former KCK club volleyball coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who worked as a girls club volleyball coach in Kansas City, Kansas, faces a sexual exploitation of a child charge.

Levinson "Levi" Gibson, 27, surrendered Wednesday and was listed as an inmate at the Leavenworth County jail.

The investigation began in July 2020 when the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Gibson had solicited nude photos from a juvenile girl volleyball player, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Gibson worked at Dynasty Volleyball, one of the top volleyball clubs in the area.

Authorities searched the club 10 days after the allegation surfaced, according to the release.

Gibson resigned not long after.

The release states Gibson came from his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, to turn himself in.

No evidence has surfaced that there are more victims, but investigators want to hear from anyone with information about the case.

Call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .