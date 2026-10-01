Former KCK officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges; placed on probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to official misconduct charges.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against Eric Evans on April 23 for alleged crimes that occurred on or about May 17, 2025.

Evans was arrested after a vehicle stop during a sting operation involving the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which followed a tip of a suspected drug deal involving an officer and an investigation from the KCKPD Internal Affairs Unit.

On Wednesday, Evans pleaded guilty to five counts of official misconduct, using confidential information for personal gain, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Under the guilty plea, the charges against him for possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant and drug paraphernalia possession are dismissed. Evans also surrendered his Kansas law enforcement certification.

"Eric Evans has accepted responsibility for what he did wrong. He used his department computer to run a few license plates for a longtime friend. Nothing more. He wants to thank the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office for recognizing the comically botched attempt by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department at incriminating him in a felony drug possession,” Brandan Davis, Evans’ attorney, said in a statement. “Long story short, the police department literally handed Eric illegal drugs, and then within minutes arrested him for drug possession. This should serve as a cautionary tale to all police officers whom get on the wrong side of their superiors."

Evans had been on leave without pay from the police department as the criminal case was pending. In the statement below, KCKPD said it plans to end his employment.

“Eric Evans’ plea agreement, which included surrender of his Kansas law enforcement officer certification, was entered into with the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department believes that Evans’ behavior, as outlined in the affidavit for charging, was egregious and intends to terminate his employment,” a KCKPD spokesperson said.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, per court documents.

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