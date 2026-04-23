Kansas City, Kansas, police officer arrested in sting operation for drug, misconduct charges

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A former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is facing several drug and official misconduct charges following a police investigation.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged Eric Evans on Thursday with one count of felony possession of cocaine, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, one count of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession and five counts of misdemeanor official misconduct.

District Attorney Mark Dupree and KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman spoke in a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding the charges.

KCKPD officer faces drug charges

The alleged crimes occurred on or about May 17, 2025, per the district attorney’s office.

The crimes did not happen during Evans' time as an officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, but during his second job as an off-duty officer.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was tipped off to a suspected drug deal involving an officer.

After an investigation by the KCKPD Internal Affairs Unit, the department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation performed a sting operation to arrest Evans, Oakman said in a press conference.

"We actually take ‘em very serious," Oakman said. "We look at the best possible way to get that officer off the street, but at the same time, keeping the confidentiality so we can get criminal charges on that particular officer, as well as protecting all of those that are involved like witnesses."

The sting operation resulted in Evans being taken into custody Wednesday after a vehicle stop.

“It is important to note that the alleged actions of one officer do not overshadow the tremendous work that the men and women in uniform, both with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and all other agencies here in Wyandotte County, do on a daily basis to protect and to serve the citizens of Wyandotte County,” Dupree said in a press conference.

Evans joined the police department in January 2020, and he is currently on leave without pay as the criminal case is pending.

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