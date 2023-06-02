Former KCMO bank branch manager indicted for alleged role in COVID-19 fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former KCMO bank branch manager faces charges in an eight-count federal indictment for his part in COVID fraud crimes.

Anthony Brockman, 48, is charged in the indictment made public Thursday after Brockman's arrest, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Brockman is accused of helping Ted Keilholz, owner of several companies, in committing bank fraud to get millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program money for Keilholz's businesses.

In addition, Keilholz used Paycheck Protection Program money to buy a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe that he gave to Brockman, according to the news release.

Keilholz also used the ill-gotten money to pay for tickets to the 2021 AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

