Former KCMO police officer admits to submitting phony work records at off-duty job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Missouri Police Officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony stealing for getting paid for hours he lied about working at an off-duty job.

Brandon Sherman, 39, worked as a security guard at a business in the 3100 block of Prospect Avenue in addition to his job with the police department.

Court documents state an employee called the KCMO police department about Sherman not showing up for scheduled work shifts, according to a court document.

The employee of the business said Sherman was paid as if he had worked.

Security officers at the company were required to use a website to record when they started and ended their shifts.

The website also provided scheduling and payroll information.

A detective got payroll information and checked the company's security video, according to the court document.

The video revealed Sherman did not work any of his 16 scheduled shifts between Jan. 20, 2022 and March 7, 2022, the court document states.

In one instance, Sherman claimed he worked on a day a snowstorm forced the business to close, the court document states.

A Jackson County Judge sentenced Sherman to five years probation.

Sherman also must pay restitution to the company.

—