Former KCPD sergeant pleads guilty to assaulting teen, surrenders police license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Missouri, police sergeant admitted to assaulting a teen at a Go Chicken Go parking lot in 2019.

Matthew Neal, who was an 18-year veteran with KCPD, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for the incident that left the victim with chipped teeth and a gash on his forehead.

As part of the guilty plea, Neal was sentenced to probation for four years. He must also issue a written apology to the victim and complete an anger management class.

Further, Neal agreed to surrender his Peace Officer Standards and Training license , which is a program that's completed before becoming an officer. Neal cannot be an officer in Missouri again.

"The victim in this incident had a negative experience with a member of the KCPD," the department said in a statement. "This is extremely regrettable, and the incident has been reviewed and discussed at all levels of the department. We expect Department members to treat all citizens with dignity and respect at all times, and it did not happen in this case. We respect the judicial process and the outcome determined by the court."

Neal is no longer with KCPD as of Thursday, per the department.

