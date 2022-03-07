Former Kearney teacher, coach pleads guilty in harassment case involving student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kearney High School math teacher and coach pleaded guilty Monday in Clay County Court to one count of misdemeanor harassment in the second degree.

The charge involved Bryant Hummel's conduct around a female student who was in his classroom in March 2020 to get help with homework, according to a court document.

Hummel had originally been charged with one count of misdemeanor sexual misconduct for his actions that day in the classroom.

The student said Hummel told them he would fail her if she told anyone.

Hummel will be on probation for two years and surrender his teaching certificate.

He must also complete sex offender treatment and or counseling and not have contact with the student and another girl, the court document states.

Hummel resigned from the district in October 2021.

