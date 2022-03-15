Former Lawrence police officer, Jonathan Gardner, charged with rape while on duty, 24 other charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former officer with the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on March 4 on 25 different charges, one of those which was rape while on duty.

Jonathan, M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, is charged with one count of rape and 12 counts of unlawful acts concerning computers and 12 count of official misconduct.

On Nov. 1, 2021, the Lawrence Police Department received a report from a woman accusing Gardner of raping while on duty. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 1, 2017.

After the woman's report, the department requested the assistance of the the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, who began an investigation.

Gardner was later separated from employment with the department.

On Friday, March 4, KBI agents arrested Gardner near Smiley Road and Highway 40 in Tonganoxie.

Gardner is accused of committing illegal and unauthorized searches of the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System and internal police department systems.

The incidents allegedly happened between 2017 and 2020.

Gardner was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail that day and was issued a $50,000 bond.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, Gardner made an initial appearance on Tuesday.

