Former Leavenworth Detention Center nurse pleads guilty in bribery, smuggling scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former nurse at the Leavenworth Detention Center pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle contraband into the prison, and a federal grand jury charged a former correctional officer for alleged bribery and contraband smuggling at the prison.

Jeane Arnette, 61, worked at the Leavenworth Detention Center as a nurse and used her position to attempt to smuggle contraband, like cell phones, into the prison, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Arnette pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to provide contraband to inmates in the prison, and she will be sentenced on June 9. The maximum penalty she could receive is five years in prison.

James Bunch, 40, worked at the prison as a correctional officer where he allegedly used his position to smuggle contraband into the prison in exchange for bribes from the inmates.

Bunch was arrested Friday and is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and provide contraband and bribery. If he is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

