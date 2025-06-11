Former Leavenworth elementary school teacher faces additional charges ahead of arriagnment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Leavenworth County have expanded the charges against a former Leavenworth School District teacher.

In late February , prosecutors charged Jerome C. Riscovallez, 55, with one count of indecent liberties with a child born in 2007 between Aug. 1, 2024, and Feb. 25, 2025.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint several weeks later that included several additional charges.

Riscovallez, who was an elementary school teacher, is now charged with a second count of indecent liberties with a child born in 2014 between Aug. 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

He also faces criminal restraint of a different child born in 2014 in October 2023; battery of a child born in 2016 between August 2023 and May 31, 2024; a battery charge against one of the children born in 2014 in October 2023; battery of a third child born in 2014 between Dec. 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024; and battery of a second child born in 2016 between Aug. 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

All the alleged crimes took place in Leavenworth County, Kansas.

Riscovallez is set to be arraigned on the charges at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 13, in Leavenworth County District Court.

He remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

