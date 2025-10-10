Former Leavenworth teacher sentenced to 10+ years in prison for child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Leavenworth School District elementary school teacher was sentenced Friday to more than 10 years in prison in a child sex crimes case.

Jerome C. Riscovallez entered a no-contest plea in September on two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Prosecutors collected evidence indicating a total of six children were involved in the crimes.

On Friday, a Leavenworth County District Court judge sentenced Riscovallez to 61 months in prison for each of the two counts, to be served consecutively.

“No outcome can undo the harm inflicted on these children,” Leavenworth County District Attorney Todd Thompson said in a release Friday. “However, we are grateful to all those whose efforts brought this abuse to an end.”

In June, KSHB 41 News reporter Abby Dodge revealed that three district and school administrators were charged for allegedly failing to report child abuse associated with Riscovallez’s case.

Assistant principals Alyssa O'Neal and Kelsey Stimatze, along with the district's executive director of HR, Amy Sloan, were each charged with multiple counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect as mandatory reporters.

Attorneys representing Sloan filed a motion to dismiss the case on July 11, citing a lack of probable cause. The motion will be considered during a hearing on Nov. 14.

Attorneys for Stimatze and O’Neal made similar motions to dismiss in July. Their motions will be considered at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.