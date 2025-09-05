Former Leavenworth teacher pleads no contest to indecent liberties with children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jerome C. Riscovallez pleaded no contest to two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child Friday before a Leavenworth County District Court judge.

As part of the plea agreement, Leavenworth County prosecutors agreed to dismiss four counts of misdemeanor battery charges and one count of misdemeanor criminal restraint.

According to online court records, Riscovallez could face up to 247 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 as part of the plea agreement.

Sentencing has been set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2025.

Prosecutors originally charged Riscovallez, 55, in February for incidents that took place between Aug. 1, 2024, and Feb. 25, 2025, while he was a STEM teacher at Henry Leavenworth Elementary School. District officials said he had been placed on leave as of Friday, Feb. 14, before terminating his contract two weeks later.

In June, KSHB 41 News reporter Abby Dodge revealed that three district and school administrators were charged for allegedly failing to report child abuse associated with Riscovallez’s case.

Assistant principals Alyssa O'Neal and Kelsey Stimatze, along with the district's executive director of HR, Amy Sloan, were each charged with multiple counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect as mandatory reporters.

Attorneys representing Sloan filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing a lack of probable cause, on July 11. The motion will be considered during a hearing on Nov. 14. Attorneys for Stimatze and O’Neal made similar motions to dismiss in July. Their motions will be considered in a hearing set for Jan. 30, 2026.

