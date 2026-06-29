Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel pleads guilty in 2025 DWI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated last summer.

Pinkel, 74, was charged with a Class B misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated for an incident on July 7, 2025.

He was pulled over late that night in Camden County, Missouri, for operating a motor vehicle with “eight-hundredths of one percent or more by weight of alcohol” in his blood, according to a court document.

Pinkel’s plea bargain states he must pay a $1,000 fine, as well as nearly $350 in court costs and recoupment.

The 2025 arrest was Pinkel’s second DWI arrest. The first was in 2011.

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