Former Mizzou star Marcus Denmon charged with robbery with dangerous weapon in Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former University of Missouri basketball player Marcus Denmon was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in Tulsa County, Oklahoma.

According to court documents, Marcus Denmon, along with Malik Denmon, "ambushed" a victim as she was putting bags in her vehicle just after 8:10 p.m. at the Cascata Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The victim told police she was preparing to travel to her friend's bachelorette party in Kansas City, Missouri.

The suspects drove away in a white Chevrolet Malibu after taking the woman's belongings, including $15,000 to $16,000 in cash, according to the court document.

Surveillance footage revealed the day of the robbery, at about 10:35 p.m., a car was seen driving north in the parking lot east of the Avid Hotel.

The hotel is near the apartments where the victim was robbed.

The car then drove through the apartment complex and left the property.

About seven hours later, the car entered the complex again and parked near the victim's apartment.

The Denmons drove from the parking spot and allegedly robbed the woman later that night.

Court documents say the car was rented by Marcus Denmon on Jan. 14 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Platte City, Mo., three days before the robbery in Oklahoma.

Police tracked a phone number that called multiple automotive window tinting companies on Jan. 15.

The car did not have tinted windows when it was rented but was seen with tinted windows while in Tulsa, court documents say.

The windows were not tinted on the car once it was returned to Enterprise by Marcus Denmon on Jan. 29.

Police also discovered "suspicious" cash deposits at various Bank of America ATMs in the Kansas City area, including almost $4,000 deposited between Jan. 17 and Jan. 26 and over $2,500 between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21.

Marcus Denmon waived his extradition, meaning he will head back to Tulsa County, Oklahoma, to face his charge filed on Feb. 28.

A judge set Marcus Denmon's bond at $50,000.

Malik Denmon also faces the same charge as Marcus.

Malik waived his extradition back to Oklahoma.

His bond also was set at $50,000.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.