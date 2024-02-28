Former Northland coach, teacher sentenced to 5 years in prison in rape case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Northland coach and teacher was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison after being convicted of statutory rape in December.

Joshua Hood was a football coach at Park Hill High School when he was charged in May 2021.

Hood was a coach and teacher at Staley High School at the time of the crimes, which happened on Jan. 1, 2010.

The 14-year-old victim was a student at Staley at the time.

Hood also reached a plea deal in a separate sex crimes case in June 2021.

Those crimes happened when he was teacher and coach at Holden High School.

Hood had sexual relations with a student from 2003 to 2004 in that case.

