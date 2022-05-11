Former Oak Park High School teacher under investigation for alleged sexual relationship with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former teacher and coach at Oak Park High School is under investigation for having an alleged sexual relationship with a student in 2021.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the male teacher because he's not been formally charged.

According to a search warrant, administrators contacted the Clay County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 13, 2021, in regards to a teacher having sexual relations with a student.

During the investigation, it was revealed the pair began a casual relationship in March of 2021, which later escalated to a sexual relationship in September.

In an interview, the student told investigators that the two had sex 14 times, most of which occurred while on school grounds.

The student alleged that the teacher gave her money to purchase contraceptives, like the Plan B pill.

Oak Park administrators placed the teacher on leave and seized electronics issued to the teacher by the district.

The student granted investigators access to text messages between the two, some of which were sexual in nature.

She also told investigators that the two exchanged videos, which were sexual in nature.

Investigators have reviewed surveillance on campus, which showed the two at Oak Park during non-school hours and non-instruction areas.

More video is still being reviewed.

Susan Hiland, director of media and public relations for North Kansas City Public Schools confirmed the teacher worked at Oak Park from August 2016 until January of 2022.

"NKC Schools outlines expectations in accordance with Board policy for all staff and works hard to ensure our students have a safe learning environment," Hiland said in a statement. "Anything less will not be tolerated. We are working with our law enforcement partners during this investigation."

