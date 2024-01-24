Former Olathe middle school janitor charged with child sex crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe middle school janitor has been charged with a child sex crime.

John Houghton, 52, of Mission, is charged in Johnson County Court with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Police arrested Houghton Monday and allegedly found child pornography in his possession, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Houghton worked as a janitor at Mission Trail Middle School from 2022 until he was fired earlier this week, according to a statement from the Olathe School District.

"In Olathe Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is a top priority," according to the district's statement. "This is considered a police matter and at this time, his arrest does not indicate any connection to our school or district."

A judge set Houghton's bond at $50,000.

Among his bond condtions, Houghton is not allowed contact with children under age 18 and cannot possess or use a computer or the internet.

He is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 31 in Johnson County District Court.

