Former Olathe North choir teacher accused of engaging in sex crimes with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former choir teacher at Olathe North High School is accused of multiple child sex crimes, according to court records.

Micah Barry Horton, 35, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of unlawful sexual relations.

According to a criminal complaint, Horton allegedly committed the crimes between Dec. 7, 2023, and Feb. 12, 2024, with a student at the school. The victim is listed as being born in 2007.

After receiving word of the alleged crimes, school officials notified law enforcement and launched an investigation.

Horton was fired from the school on Feb. 27 after the Olathe Board of Education met in a special meeting.

He's due in court on Wednesday for a first appearance.

