Olathe school board terminates Olathe North High School choir teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District’s Board of Education met in an executive session Tuesday night, after which they announced they had terminated Olathe North High School choir teacher Micah Horton.

Following the action, Olathe North Principal Jason Herman sent a letter to families at the school.

Herman said school officials notified law enforcement and launched an internal investigation after they were made aware of “conduct in violation of board policies by ON choir teacher Micah Horton.”

“The Board of Education took immediate action, and at a special board meeting tonight, Horton was terminated and will not be returning to Olathe North or any Olathe Public Schools facility," Herman said in the letter.

The nature of the conduct wasn’t disclosed, but Herman said in the letter “if administration had an awareness that your child was directly involved, you would have already been contacted as part of the internal investigation.”

A message to the Olathe Police Department to learn more about any investigation wasn’t immediately returned.

“Although we cannot share specific details due to personnel confidentiality, if you have any concerns or feel like your child might need some additional support during this time, please do not hesitate to contact me,” Herman said in the letter.

Herman says a long-term substitute will take over for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year as officials look for a permanent replacement.

“I am confident that our students will have an excellent remainder of the 2023-24 school year,” Herman said.

