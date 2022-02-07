Former Olathe nursing home employee charged with mistreating elder person, identity theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old former Olathe nursing home employee has been charged with seven counts of mistreatment of an elder person, six counts of identity theft and three counts of computer crime targeting elderly residents, according to a release from the Johnson County District Attorney's office.

Patricia Ann Myler was arrested for the alleged crimes after a collaborative investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families' Adult Protective Services division, the Olathe Police Department and the Johnson County District Attorney's office.

Myler worked at the Villa St. Francis Nursing Home from March 2019 to December 2020.

She previously worked at AdventHealth Care Center in Overland Park at 6501 West 75th St. from June 2018 to February 2019.

The Johnson County District Attorney asks anyone with friends or family who resided at either facility while Myler was employed there to call the White Collar Crime hotline at 913-715-3140.

Myler's bond is currently set at $175,000. Her first appearance in court will be Feb. 7.

