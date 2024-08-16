Former De Soto teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former middle and high school social studies teacher in De Soto pleaded guilty Friday to child sex crimes involving students.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Keil Hileman agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations.

Hileman, 55 originally faced six counts of unlawful sexual relations in connection to the crimes, which prosecutors said took place during the summer months in 2018.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 8, though terms of the plea agreement outline what Hileman might face.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the four remaining charges.

Hileman could face 12 months in prison for each count, with the sentence to run consecutive.

In the agreement, Hileman agreed not to seek probation, will undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender.

“The District Attorney’s Office is very pleased with this resolution of these charges,” a statement from Howe’s office read. “The defendant will be serving prison time and will have to register as a sex offender and therefor never again by employed in the education system.”

Howe added the plea agreement “eliminates the need” of Hileman’s victims to testify, adding the agreement “was done with the approval of both victims and their families.”

