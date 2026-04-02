Former Overland Park police officer sentenced to 2 years probation in 2023 case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County judge sentenced a former Overland Park police officer on March 27 to 24 months probation in a 2023 criminal case.

Omar Diosdado pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted aggravated battery, one count of criminal restraint and one count of battery.

If he violates his probation, he will face a three-year prison sentence.

Diosdado was charged in April 2023 for an incident that happened around March 16-17, 2023, in Wyandotte County.

He was originally charged with one count of rape, two amended counts of sexual battery, one count of criminal restraint and one count of battery.

Diosdado served with the Overland Park Police Department for less than two years before he was terminated.

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