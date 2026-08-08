Former police officer charged with possession of child pornography, invasion of privacy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man is facing felony charges after hidden camera videos were found by guests at his lake property in Benton County, Missouri.

Clifton Tucker, 51, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography - first offense and one count of invasion of privacy, according to a court document.

Guests visiting Tucker’s Warsaw, Missouri, property on July 31 found Tucker’s phone in the bathroom with video footage of a minor undressing to take a shower in the bathroom.

During a conversation later in the evening, Tucker was “begging and pleading” about the incident to the reporting party, who is the father of the victims. Tucker claimed the camera was set up to catch a worker stealing from him, per a court document.

Tucker then gave him an SD card and said the video footage was on it.

The next day — Aug. 1 — the guests left and contacted the police.

When detectives reviewed the SD card, there was footage from a different camera in the camper’s bedroom of a minor taking off her towel.

Tucker has 10 years of experience as a law enforcement officer and is currently an armed guard, court documents said.

Tucker has an initial appearance at 9 a.m. Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.