Former Shawnee councilman accused of sexual relations with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former Shawnee city councilman who resigned earlier this month was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful sexual relations involving a student, according to a court filing.

Justin Adrian, who is also a teacher in the Olathe School District, is accused of engaging in consensual sexual relations with a student at the school where he worked. The student was over 16 years old, according to the filing in Johnson County District Court.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 7 in Johnson County.

Adrian, 33, resigned from the Shawnee City Council on Sept. 12. After his resignation, a school district spokesperson told 41 Action News that he was put on administrative leave at the school on Sept. 10.

Adrian's bond was set at $250,000.