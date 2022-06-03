Former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy sentenced to life in prison in child sex crimes case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy was sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes.

The sentence for Michael Mastel was handed down May 27 in Wyandotte County Court.

Mastel was accused of one count of rape, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree told reporters in an April 16, 2019, news conference that Mastel knew the child outside of work.

The crimes happened when the child was under age 14.

The child revealed the crimes in 2018.

Mastel worked for the sheriff's department for nearly a decade.

