Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy sentenced to life in prison in child sex crimes case

Gavel
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Gavel
Posted at 9:22 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 22:22:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy was sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes.

The sentence for Michael Mastel was handed down May 27 in Wyandotte County Court.

Mastel was accused of one count of rape, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree told reporters in an April 16, 2019, news conference that Mastel knew the child outside of work.

The crimes happened when the child was under age 14.

The child revealed the crimes in 2018.

Mastel worked for the sheriff's department for nearly a decade.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock