Fort Scott man charged with killing mom, another man

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A 23-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother and another man in Fort Scott in December.

Dawson Mitchell was charged last week in the deaths of 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell and 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman. Their bodies were found in their Fort Scott home on Dec. 21 and Dawson Mitchell was arrested the next day.

Authorities have not said what prompted the shootings.

Mitchell was charged Dec. 28 with two counts of first-degree murder being a felon in possession of a weapon, an aggravated weapons charge and two theft counts.

