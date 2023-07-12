Foul play suspected in death of man found near downtown Lawrence intersection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the death of a 62-year-old man who was found dead near the intersection of 6th Street and Vermont Street in Lawrence, Kansas, the morning of July 12.

Police were notified of a person believed to be deceased near the downtown intersection around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a man was deceased near the trees northwest of the intersection, per a police press release.

Crime scene investigators say there is evidence suggesting foul play. It is not known how long the man had been at the scene where he was found.

An autopsy is set for later this week and will determine the manner of death.

The man's identity will be withheld until investigators are able to identify and notify the victim's next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have seen the man on the ground near the intersection, or may have information, is asked to contact police at 785-832-7509. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

